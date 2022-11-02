Homepersonal finance news

Bank of Baroda launches BoB World Opulence and BoB World Sapphire premium debit cards — check features, benefits

Bank of Baroda new debit cards: The bob World Sapphire card will come in two sub variants – bob World Sapphire (Male) and bob World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers. More deets here

Bank of Baroda and Visa has announced the launch of two new premium debit cards for Bank of Baroda customers – bob World Opulence - a super-premium Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition) and bob World Sapphire - a Visa Signature Debit Card.

The bob World Sapphire card will come in two sub variants – bob World Sapphire (Male) and bob World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers.
Features and benefits of bob World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) Debit Card
  • Complimentary Airport Pickup and Drop Service
  • Unlimited International Airport Lounge Visits
  • Unlimited Domestic Airport Lounge Access
  • Complimentary Club Marriott Membership for a year
  • Golf Programme: Complimentary sessions at select Golf courses
  • Health and Wellness benefits - Discounts/Vouchers/Memberships on select brands
  • Complimentary dining benefits and curated experiences at select hotels
  • Offers from Premium Brands: such as Satya Paul, Truefitt & Hill, Brooks Brothers and House of Masaba
  • Room upgrades, late checkouts, complimentary benefits at select hotels, which are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection
  • Joining Fee: Rs 9,500 (for the first year)
  • Annual Fee: Rs 9,500 (from the 2nd year onwards)
    • Features and benefits of the bob World Sapphire - Visa Signature Debit Card
    • Complimentary Airport Pickup and Drop Service
    • Domestic Airport Lounge Access
    • Offers from Premium Brands: such as Satya Paul, Truefitt & Hill and House of Masaba
    • Room upgrades, late checkouts, complimentary benefits at select hotels, which are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection
    • Rs 750 welcome voucher from the Lifestyle brand
    • Benefits exclusively for women: Offers on brands such as Label Ritu Kumar, Kalki Fashion and Sonata
    • Benefits exclusively for men: Offers on brands such as Rare Rabbit, Raymond and Arvind Fashions (Includes premium brands such as US Polo Association, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Aeropostale, Arrow etc)
    • Joining Fee: Rs 750 (for the first year)
    • Annual Fee: Rs 750 (from the 2nd year onwards)
      • Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer at Bank of Baroda said, “The bob World Opulence - Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card is a status symbol, offering a world of lavish privileges and benefits combined with a distinctive card design. The bob World Sapphire card offers a signature experience with a Him and Her concept. We are delighted to launch these two new debit card variants, which our customers will truly value.”
      How to apply?
      Existing customers can apply for a bob World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card or bob World Sapphire - Visa Signature debit card through any branch or the bob World mobile banking app.
      New customers can also apply for either of the debit cards by opening a Bank of Baroda savings account and then selecting their preferred card.
      (Edited by : Anshul)
