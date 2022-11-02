Bank of Baroda launches BoB World Opulence and BoB World Sapphire premium debit cards — check features, benefits

Mini
Bank of Baroda new debit cards: The bob World Sapphire card will come in two sub variants – bob World Sapphire (Male) and bob World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers. More deets here
Bank of Baroda and Visa has announced the launch of two new premium debit cards for Bank of Baroda customers – bob World Opulence - a super-premium Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition) and bob World Sapphire - a Visa Signature Debit Card.
The bob World Sapphire card will come in two sub variants – bob World Sapphire (Male) and bob World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers.
Features and benefits of bob World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) Debit Card
Features and benefits of the bob World Sapphire - Visa Signature Debit Card
Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer at Bank of Baroda said, “The bob World Opulence - Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card is a status symbol, offering a world of lavish privileges and benefits combined with a distinctive card design. The bob World Sapphire card offers a signature experience with a Him and Her concept. We are delighted to launch these two new debit card variants, which our customers will truly value.”
How to apply?
Existing customers can apply for a bob World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card or bob World Sapphire - Visa Signature debit card through any branch or the bob World mobile banking app.
New customers can also apply for either of the debit cards by opening a Bank of Baroda savings account and then selecting their preferred card.
