Bank of Baroda unveils co-branded RuPay platinum debit card in Tamil Nadu

As per the statement from the Bank of Baroda, the card offers personal accident insurance coverage upto Rs 2 lakh per annum. Further, the joining and annual fees for the first year has been waived off, it said.
Public sector Bank of Baroda on Thursday launched co-branded RuPay Platinum Debit Card in collaboration with the Government of Tamil Nadu to offer customised solutions to its users. The debit card would be offered to the beneficiaries of the state government’s 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme, the bank said.
The Pudhumai Penn scheme by the government aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of the girls from government schools to higher educational institutions. Through this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month would be provided to ever girl till the completion of their degree course.
The incentive amount under this scheme will be disbursed directly into the student’s Bank Account.
Tamil Nadu government’s special implementation department principal secretary T Udhayachandran, along with Bank of Baroda general manager and zonal head A Saravanakumar launched the card in the presence of senior officials of the bank at an event here, the release said.
