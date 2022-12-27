Bank of Baroda's special fixed deposit offering 7.5% interest rate to end on Dec 31

The 'Baroda Tiranga scheme' offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50 percent, which includes 0.50 percent for senior citizens and 0.25 percent for non-callable deposits.
Bank of Baroda has recently increased the interest rates offered on its 'Tiranga Deposit Scheme', a limited period special retail term deposit (fixed deposit) product that is available in two tenor buckets of 444 days and 555 days. The 'Baroda Tiranga scheme' now offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50 percent, which includes 0.50 percent for senior citizens and 0.25 percent for non-callable deposits.
This fixed deposit offer is available till December 31, 2022.
|Tenors
|General/NRE/NRO
|Senior Citizen
|General/NRE/NRO
|Senior Citizen
|444 Days
|6.75
|7.25
|7.00
|7.50
|555 Days
|6.75
|7.25
|7.00
|7.50
Eligibility
Features
All other terms and conditions applicable to term deposits except rate of interest and period remain same for Baroda's Tiranga Deposit Scheme.
How to open
Existing customers of Bank of Baroda can open an online FD via the bank’s mobile banking app (bob World) or Net Banking (bob World Internet).
Here is how Bank of Baroda customers can open a Baroda Tiranga Deposit through the bob World app:
One can also visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch to open a Baroda Tiranga Deposit or can also apply through the bank’s website.
