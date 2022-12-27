Bank of Baroda's special fixed deposit offering 7.5% interest rate to end on Dec 31

The 'Baroda Tiranga scheme' offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50 percent, which includes 0.50 percent for senior citizens and 0.25 percent for non-callable deposits.

Bank of Baroda has recently increased the interest rates offered on its 'Tiranga Deposit Scheme', a limited period special retail term deposit (fixed deposit) product that is available in two tenor buckets of 444 days and 555 days. The 'Baroda Tiranga scheme' now offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50 percent, which includes 0.50 percent for senior citizens and 0.25 percent for non-callable deposits.

This fixed deposit offer is available till December 31, 2022.

Callable Non-Callable Tenors General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizen General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizen 444 Days 6.75 7.25 7.00 7.50 555 Days 6.75 7.25 7.00 7.50

Eligibility

An individual in his/her own name.

Jointly by more than one individuals.

In the names of Clubs, associations, Educational Institutions, Partnerships and joint stock companies and any other institutions, which are eligible to open a term deposit, account as per bank rules.

Features

All other terms and conditions applicable to term deposits except rate of interest and period remain same for Baroda's Tiranga Deposit Scheme.

How to open

Existing customers of Bank of Baroda can open an online FD via the bank’s mobile banking app (bob World) or Net Banking (bob World Internet).

Here is how Bank of Baroda customers can open a Baroda Tiranga Deposit through the bob World app:

Download the bob World app

Login to your account

Click on the “Save” tab at the top of the screen

Click on the “FD (Fixed Deposit)” section

Select the Source Bank Account, Category (Callable or Non Callable) and Preferred Scheme

Enter the FD amount and choose if you want the Deposit to be Auto-Renewed on maturity

Confirm the details and the FD is opened. Once the FD is opened successfully, the FD receipt will be generated and displayed on the mobile screen. The applicant should take a screenshot and save it for future reference. It is important to remember that the bank will not issue a printed receipt for an online FD.

One can also visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch to open a Baroda Tiranga Deposit or can also apply through the bank’s website.

