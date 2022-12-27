English
Homepersonal finance News

Bank of Baroda's special fixed deposit offering 7.5% interest rate to end on Dec 31

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 10:50:08 AM IST (Published)

The 'Baroda Tiranga scheme' offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50 percent, which includes 0.50 percent for senior citizens and 0.25 percent for non-callable deposits.

Bank of Baroda has recently increased the interest rates offered on its 'Tiranga Deposit Scheme', a limited period special retail term deposit (fixed deposit) product that is available in two tenor buckets of 444 days and 555 days. The 'Baroda Tiranga scheme' now offers depositors an interest rate of up to 7.50 percent, which includes 0.50 percent for senior citizens and 0.25 percent for non-callable deposits.

This fixed deposit offer is available till December 31, 2022.
Callable
Non-Callable
TenorsGeneral/NRE/NROSenior CitizenGeneral/NRE/NROSenior Citizen
444 Days6.757.257.007.50
555 Days6.757.257.007.50
Eligibility
  • An individual in his/her own name.
  • Jointly by more than one individuals.
  • In the names of Clubs, associations, Educational Institutions, Partnerships and joint stock companies and any other institutions, which are eligible to open a term deposit, account as per bank rules.
    • Features
    All other terms and conditions applicable to term deposits except rate of interest and period remain same for Baroda's Tiranga Deposit Scheme.
    ALSO READ | Fixed deposit interest rates back to 2019-20 level? Check if the time is right to park your money
    How to open
    Existing customers of Bank of Baroda can open an online FD via the bank’s mobile banking app (bob World) or Net Banking (bob World Internet).
    Here is how Bank of Baroda customers can open a Baroda Tiranga Deposit through the bob World app:
    • Download the bob World app
    • Login to your account
    • Click on the “Save” tab at the top of the screen
    • Click on the “FD (Fixed Deposit)” section
    • Select the Source Bank Account, Category (Callable or Non Callable) and Preferred Scheme
    • Enter the FD amount and choose if you want the Deposit to be Auto-Renewed on maturity
    • Confirm the details and the FD is opened. Once the FD is opened successfully, the FD receipt will be generated and displayed on the mobile screen. The applicant should take a screenshot and save it for future reference. It is important to remember that the bank will not issue a printed receipt for an online FD.
      • One can also visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch to open a Baroda Tiranga Deposit or can also apply through the bank’s website.
      ALSO READ | Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit interest rates — launches new tenure of 39 months
      (Edited by : Anshul)
