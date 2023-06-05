CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsBank of Baroda launches facility for cash withdrawals using UPI on its ATMs

Bank of Baroda launches facility for cash withdrawals using UPI on its ATMs

Bank of Baroda launches facility for cash withdrawals using UPI on its ATMs
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 11:04:26 PM IST (Published)

The facility is not limited to Bank of Baroda customers only; customers of other participating issuer banks who use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI, or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phones can also withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs without using their debit cards.

Bank of Baroda on Monday announced the launch of a new service called Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW), which allows customers to withdraw cash using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) from the bank's ATMs. This makes Bank of Baroda the first public sector bank to introduce this service.

Live Tv

Loading...

The facility is not limited to Bank of Baroda customers only; customers of other participating issuer banks who use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI, or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phones can also withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs without using their debit cards.
"The first public sector bank to launch this service, Bank of Baroda customers as well as customers of other participating issuer banks that use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phone can withdraw cash from a Bank of Baroda ATM without using their debit card," the lender said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X