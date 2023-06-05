Bank of Baroda launches facility for cash withdrawals using UPI on its ATMs

The facility is not limited to Bank of Baroda customers only; customers of other participating issuer banks who use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI, or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phones can also withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs without using their debit cards.

Bank of Baroda on Monday announced the launch of a new service called Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW), which allows customers to withdraw cash using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) from the bank's ATMs. This makes Bank of Baroda the first public sector bank to introduce this service.

The facility is not limited to Bank of Baroda customers only; customers of other participating issuer banks who use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI, or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phones can also withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs without using their debit cards.

"The first public sector bank to launch this service, Bank of Baroda customers as well as customers of other participating issuer banks that use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phone can withdraw cash from a Bank of Baroda ATM without using their debit card," the lender said.