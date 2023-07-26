CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsBank of Baroda introduces fixed interest rate option for Car Loans, check details

Bank of Baroda introduces fixed interest rate option for Car Loans, check details

Bank of Baroda introduces fixed interest rate option for Car Loans, check details
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 11:49:54 PM IST (Published)

The fixed interest rate for Baroda Car Loans is linked to the Bank's 1-year MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) and is applicable for the purchase of new cars, including Electric Vehicles.

Live TV

Loading...

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced the introduction of a fixed rate of interest on its Car Loans, providing borrowers with the option to choose between fixed and floating interest rates based on their preference.
The fixed interest rate for Baroda Car Loans is linked to the Bank's 1-year MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) and is applicable for the purchase of new cars, including Electric Vehicles. With this new option, borrowers can enjoy the benefit of a fixed interest rate throughout the loan tenure, eliminating any impact from fluctuations in interest rates.
The Bank of Baroda car loans, both fixed and floating rate options, are calculated on the Daily Reducing Balance method, making it more attractive for borrowers. This approach allows borrowers to save on interest payments compared to the more prevalent Monthly Reducing Balance method.
Harshadkumar T Solanki, General Manager, Mortgages & Other Retail Assets at Bank of Baroda said, "A fixed rate of interest that will remain unchanged across the duration of the loan will eliminate the impact brought about by the fluctuation in the interest rate. The addition of a Fixed ROI option makes Baroda Car Loans even more competitive and attractive."
As per the bank statement, applicants can apply and  avail a Bank of Baroda Car Loan digitally by visiting the Baroda Digital Car Loan page on the Bank's website, using the Bank's mobile app - bob World, or by visiting the nearest bank branch.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bank of Barodacar loan

Recommended Articles

View All
The era of agritech: Will it make India a farming powerhouse?

The era of agritech: Will it make India a farming powerhouse?

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button

Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives

Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives

Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X