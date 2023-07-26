Bank of Baroda introduces fixed interest rate option for Car Loans, check details

The fixed interest rate for Baroda Car Loans is linked to the Bank's 1-year MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) and is applicable for the purchase of new cars, including Electric Vehicles.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced the introduction of a fixed rate of interest on its Car Loans, providing borrowers with the option to choose between fixed and floating interest rates based on their preference.

The fixed interest rate for Baroda Car Loans is linked to the Bank's 1-year MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) and is applicable for the purchase of new cars, including Electric Vehicles. With this new option, borrowers can enjoy the benefit of a fixed interest rate throughout the loan tenure, eliminating any impact from fluctuations in interest rates.

The Bank of Baroda car loans, both fixed and floating rate options, are calculated on the Daily Reducing Balance method, making it more attractive for borrowers. This approach allows borrowers to save on interest payments compared to the more prevalent Monthly Reducing Balance method.

Harshadkumar T Solanki, General Manager, Mortgages & Other Retail Assets at Bank of Baroda said, "A fixed rate of interest that will remain unchanged across the duration of the loan will eliminate the impact brought about by the fluctuation in the interest rate. The addition of a Fixed ROI option makes Baroda Car Loans even more competitive and attractive."

As per the bank statement, applicants can apply and avail a Bank of Baroda Car Loan digitally by visiting the Baroda Digital Car Loan page on the Bank's website, using the Bank's mobile app - bob World, or by visiting the nearest bank branch.