SVB Financial seeks bankruptcy protection for reorganisation
Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on retail term deposits—check features

Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on retail term deposits—check features

Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on retail term deposits—check features
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 6:20:11 PM IST (Published)

These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 17, 2023.The bank also hiked the interest rates on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit, a Non-Callable Retail Term Deposit Scheme.

Private lender Bank of Baroda on Friday announced an increase in interest rates on Domestic Retail Term Deposits, including NRO and NRE Term Deposits, by 25 basis points on select tenors. These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 17, 2023.

The bank also hiked the interest rates on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit, a Non-Callable Retail Term Deposit Scheme.
Bank of Baroda has earlier increased retail term deposit interest rates in December 2022 by up to 65 bps and in November 2022 by up to 100 bps.
Existing and new customers of Bank of Baroda can open a FD through any of the Bank’s branches across India. An online FD can also be opened by existing customers via the Bank’s Mobile app (bob World)/ Net Banking (bob World Internet), the bank said.
Also Read: Bank of Baroda unveils co-branded RuPay platinum debit card in Tamil Nadu
Bank of Baroda’s Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for the following Time Buckets:
Domestic Term Deposits, including NRO, below Rs 2 crore (Fresh & Renewal) – (Callable) w.e.f. 17.03.2023
 TenorsResident/ General PublicResident Indian Senior Citizen Increase by
 Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023) Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023)
Above 3 Years to 5 Years6.256.506.907.15+25bps
Above 5 Years to 10 Years6.256.507.257.50+25bps
 
For NRE Term Deposits (Rupee) (Callable) ROI for amount below Rs 2 crore (Fresh and Renewal) w.e.f. 17.03.2023
Tenors Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023)Increase by
Above 3 Years to 5 Years6.256.50+25bps
Above 5 Years to 10 Years6.256.50+25bps
 
Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit (Fresh & Renewal)
 TenorsResident/ General PublicResident Indian Senior Citizen Increase by
 Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023) Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023)
For 5 Years6.256.506.907.15+25bps
Above 5 Years to up to 10 Years6.256.507.257.50+25bps
 
Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic including NRO, NRE(TD) Accounts) (Non-Callable) ROI in %(Minimum Single Deposit Rs 15.01 lakh & below Rs 2 Crore) w.e.f. 17.03.2023 (Fresh & Renewal)
TenorsResident/ General PublicIncluding NRO, NRE (TD)Resident Indian Senior CitizenIncrease by
 Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023) Old Rate(% p.a.)New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 17.03.2023)
Above 3 Years to 5 Years6.506.757.157.40+25bps
Above 5 Years to 10 Years6.506.757.507.75+25bps
Also Read: Bank of Baroda board approves 49% stake divestment in BFSL
