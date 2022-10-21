Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details

Mini
Bank and market holidays: Here is the full list of holidays so you can plan your tasks without trouble.
With the festive season kicking in, there would be several bank and market holidays starting Saturday, i.e October 22. However, these holidays may vary from state to state and will not be consecutive at all places.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading
IST2 Min(s) Read
Bank holidays
Banks will remain shut on October 22 across the country on Saturday due to Dhanteras. Also, it is the fourth Saturday of the month. All the banks will be closed on October 23 too as it falls on Sunday.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.
The banks will be closed across India on December 24 due to Diwali except in Sikkim capital Gangtok and Manipur capital Imphal.
On October 25, banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur on account of Laxmi Puja/Govardhan Pooja. On October 26th again, banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar on account of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day.
Banks will not be working in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow on October 27 due to Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.
Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros starting October 22:
|Day
|Date
|Holiday
|Metro cities
|Saturday
|October 22
|Public holiday + Dhanteras
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Sunday
|October 23
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Monday
|October 24
|Diwali
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Tuesday
|October 25
|-
|-
|Wednesday
|October 26
|Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj
|Mumbai
(Source: RBI)
However, customers shouldn't expect any difficulties with bank-related tasks since ATMs, cash deposits, internet banking, and mobile banking will all continue to run.
Market holidays
The BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja and on October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.
Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on October 24 and 26 in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).
Also, the agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) will remain closed for trading in the morning (9 am – 5 pm) and evening sessions (5-9 pm) on October 26.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!