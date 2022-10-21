    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details

    Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details

    Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Bank and market holidays: Here is the full list of holidays so you can plan your tasks without trouble.

    With the festive season kicking in, there would be several bank and market holidays starting Saturday, i.e October 22. However, these holidays may vary from state to state and will not be consecutive at all places.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Bank holidays
    Banks will remain shut on October 22 across the country on Saturday due to Dhanteras. Also, it is the fourth Saturday of the month. All the banks will be closed on October 23 too as it falls on Sunday.
    According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
    Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.
    The banks will be closed across India on December 24 due to Diwali except in Sikkim capital Gangtok and Manipur capital Imphal.
    On October 25, banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur on account of Laxmi Puja/Govardhan Pooja. On October 26th again, banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar on account of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day.
    Banks will not be working in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow on October 27 due to Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.
    Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros starting October 22:
    DayDateHolidayMetro cities
    SaturdayOctober 22Public holiday + DhanterasDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    SundayOctober 23Public holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    MondayOctober 24DiwaliDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
    TuesdayOctober 25--
    WednesdayOctober 26Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai DujMumbai
    (Source: RBI)
    However, customers shouldn't expect any difficulties with bank-related tasks since ATMs, cash deposits, internet banking, and mobile banking will all continue to run.
    Market holidays
    The BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja and on October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.
    Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on October 24 and 26 in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).
    Also, the agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) will remain closed for trading in the morning (9 am – 5 pm) and evening sessions (5-9 pm) on October 26.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bank holidaysBank scheduleBankingBSEDiwaliDiwali 2022NSEpersonal finance

    Next Article

    Axis Bank beats Street estimates with 70% jump in quarterly net profit

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng