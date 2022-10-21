Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details

By Anshul

Mini Bank and market holidays: Here is the full list of holidays so you can plan your tasks without trouble.

With the festive season kicking in, there would be several bank and market holidays starting Saturday, i.e October 22. However, these holidays may vary from state to state and will not be consecutive at all places.

Bank holidays

Banks will remain shut on October 22 across the country on Saturday due to Dhanteras. Also, it is the fourth Saturday of the month. All the banks will be closed on October 23 too as it falls on Sunday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The banks will be closed across India on December 24 due to Diwali except in Sikkim capital Gangtok and Manipur capital Imphal.

On October 25, banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur on account of Laxmi Puja/Govardhan Pooja. On October 26th again, banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar on account of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day.

Banks will not be working in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow on October 27 due to Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros starting October 22:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Saturday October 22 Public holiday + Dhanteras Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday October 23 Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday October 24 Diwali Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Tuesday October 25 - - Wednesday October 26 Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj Mumbai

(Source: RBI)

However, customers shouldn't expect any difficulties with bank-related tasks since ATMs, cash deposits, internet banking, and mobile banking will all continue to run.

Market holidays

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja and on October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on October 24 and 26 in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).

Also, the agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) will remain closed for trading in the morning (9 am – 5 pm) and evening sessions (5-9 pm) on October 26.