Banks to remain shut for 11 days in January 2023 — Check full list here

The holidays include regional festivals, national holidays, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays.
Banks will remain shut for 11 days in January. As per the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. So, if you are planning to visit the nearest bank branch for important work in January 2023, we have the complete list of bank holidays that will help you plan better:
January 1: Sunday
January 2: Monday, New Year Celebration (observed in Aizawl)
January 3: Tuesday, Imoinu Iratpa (observed in Imphal)
January 4: Wednesday, Gaan-Ngai (observed in Imphal)
January 8: Sunday
January 14: Second Saturday, Makar Sankranti
January 15: Sunday, Pongal
January 22: Sunday
January 26: Thursday, Republic Day
January 28: Fourth Saturday
January 29: Sunday
Holidays for regional festivals will be observed only by the banks situated in the state.
All branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the holidays officially notified by the RBI. However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.
The Reserve Bank of India categorises holidays under three brackets: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement act and Holidays under Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in January 2023:
|Day
|Date
|Holiday
|Metro cities
|Sunday
|01-Jan
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Sunday
|08-Jan
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Saturday
|14-Jan
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Sunday
|15-Jan
|Public holiday/Independence Day
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Sunday
|22-Jan
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Thursday
|26-Jan
|Republic day
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Saturday
|28-Jan
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
|Sunday
|29-Jan
|Public holiday
|Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
(Source: rbi.org.in)
