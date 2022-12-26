English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepersonal finance News

Banks to remain shut for 11 days in January 2023 — Check full list here

Banks to remain shut for 11 days in January 2023 — Check full list here

Banks to remain shut for 11 days in January 2023 — Check full list here
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 11:39:37 AM IST (Published)

The holidays include regional festivals, national holidays, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks will remain shut for 11 days in January.  As per the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. So, if you are planning to visit the nearest bank branch for important work in January 2023, we have the complete list of bank holidays that will help you plan better:

Recommended Articles

View All
The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

IST5 Min(s) Read

Top social media trends 2022: From Will Smith Slapgate to Gypsy, what ruled the internet this year

Top social media trends 2022: From Will Smith Slapgate to Gypsy, what ruled the internet this year

IST6 Min(s) Read


January 1: Sunday
January 2:  Monday, New Year Celebration (observed in Aizawl)
January 3: Tuesday, Imoinu Iratpa (observed in Imphal)
January 4: Wednesday, Gaan-Ngai (observed in Imphal)
January 8: Sunday
January 14: Second Saturday, Makar Sankranti
January 15: Sunday, Pongal
January 22: Sunday
January 26: Thursday, Republic Day
January 28: Fourth Saturday
January 29: Sunday
Holidays for regional festivals will be observed only by the banks situated in the state.
All branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the holidays officially notified by the RBI. However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.
The Reserve Bank of India categorises holidays under three brackets: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement act and Holidays under Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in January 2023:
DayDateHolidayMetro cities
Sunday01-JanPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday08-JanPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday14-JanPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday15-JanPublic holiday/Independence DayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday22-JanPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Thursday26-JanRepublic dayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday28-JanPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday29-JanPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
(Source: rbi.org.in)
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bank holidaysBank schedulebanksRBI

Previous Article

Venugopal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar and husband arrested: Here’s how the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case moved

Next Article

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares gain after stressed assets portfolio gets binding bid