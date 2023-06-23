Bank holidays in 2023: In July, both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions of Guru Hargobind Ji Birthday, Ker Puja, MHIP Day, U Tirot Sing Day, Bhanu Jayanti, Ashoora, Drukpa Tshe-zi, and Muharram (Tajiya).
In the upcoming month of July, banks in different states will remain closed for a total of 15 days including Sundays and Saturdays, as per the official Bank Holiday Calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the RBI calendar, there are about eight state-specific holidays in the month of July, for different occasions.
In July, both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions of Guru Hargobind Ji Birthday, Ker Puja, MHIP Day, U Tirot Sing Day, Bhanu Jayanti, Ashoora, Drukpa Tshe-zi, and Muharram (Tajiya).
Customers are advised to plan their bank related works, visits to branches and appointments according to the holiday list to avoid any hassle at the last moment.
Here is the complete state-wise list of bank holidays in July:
July 4, 2023: Sunday
July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.
July 6, 2023: MHIP Day- Banks to remain closed in Mizoram
July 8, 2023: Second Saturday
July 9, 2023: Sunday
July 11, 2023: Ker Puja- Banks to remain closed in Tripura
July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Sikkim
July 16, 2023: Sunday
July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya
July 22, 2023: Fourth Saturday
July 23, 2023: Sunday
July 29, 2023: Muharram- Banks to remain closed in all states except, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Kerala
July 30, 2023: Sunday
All private and public sector banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturdays of a month, as per the RBI directive.
The RBI has designated the bank holidays in three categories which are: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday Banks' Closing of Accounts.
All online banking services and ATM services will remain operational on all days of the year.
