In the upcoming month of July, banks in different states will remain closed for a total of 15 days including Sundays and Saturdays, as per the official Bank Holiday Calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the RBI calendar, there are about eight state-specific holidays in the month of July, for different occasions.

In July, both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions of Guru Hargobind Ji Birthday, Ker Puja, MHIP Day, U Tirot Sing Day, Bhanu Jayanti, Ashoora, Drukpa Tshe-zi, and Muharram (Tajiya).

Customers are advised to plan their bank related works, visits to branches and appointments according to the holiday list to avoid any hassle at the last moment.

Here is the complete state-wise list of bank holidays in July:

July 4, 2023: Sunday

July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

July 6, 2023: MHIP Day- Banks to remain closed in Mizoram

July 8, 2023: Second Saturday

July 9, 2023: Sunday

July 11, 2023: Ker Puja- Banks to remain closed in Tripura

July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Sikkim

July 16, 2023: Sunday

July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya

July 22, 2023: Fourth Saturday

July 23, 2023: Sunday

July 29, 2023: Muharram- Banks to remain closed in all states except, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Kerala

July 30, 2023: Sunday

All private and public sector banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturdays of a month, as per the RBI directive.

The RBI has designated the bank holidays in three categories which are: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday Banks' Closing of Accounts.

All online banking services and ATM services will remain operational on all days of the year.