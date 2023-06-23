CNBC TV18
Banks to remain closed for 15 days in July: Check full list here

Jun 23, 2023

Bank holidays in 2023: In July, both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions of Guru Hargobind Ji Birthday, Ker Puja, MHIP Day, U Tirot Sing Day, Bhanu Jayanti, Ashoora, Drukpa Tshe-zi, and Muharram (Tajiya).

In the upcoming month of July, banks in different states will remain closed for a total of 15 days including Sundays and Saturdays, as per the official Bank Holiday Calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the RBI calendar, there are about eight state-specific holidays in the month of July, for different occasions.

In July, both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions of Guru Hargobind Ji Birthday, Ker Puja, MHIP Day, U Tirot Sing Day, Bhanu Jayanti, Ashoora, Drukpa Tshe-zi, and Muharram (Tajiya).


Customers are advised to plan their bank related works, visits to branches and appointments according to the holiday list to avoid any hassle at the last moment.

