Bank Holidays in September 2023: Banks to remain closed for 16 days, check full list here

Banks in different states in the country will remain closed f or 16 days including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays in the month, as per the bank holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the RBI guidelines, all the public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks and cooperative banks will remain closed on national holidays and regional holidays, as per the local festivals.

The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments. The banks across the country will remain closed on national holidays like Shri Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 and 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28.

Customers are advised to plan the bank-related works accordingly to avoid any last-minute hassle. Internet banking services and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all days.

Here is the list of all state-wise bank holidays in the month of September:

September 3, 2023: Sunday

September 6, 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

September 7, 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami.

September 9, 2023: Second Saturday.

September 10, 2023: Second Sunday.

September 17, 2023: Sunday.

September 18, 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

September 19, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 20, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha).

September 22, 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday.

September 24, 2023: Sunday.

September 25, 2023: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva.

September 27, 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad).

September 28, 2023: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) or (Twelfth Death)

September 29, 2023: Indrajatra and Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)

As per the RBI guidelines, all the private and public sector banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month, apart from Sundays.

All the bank holidays are categorised into three sections which include, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.