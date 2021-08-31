Bank holidays in September 2021: Here's the list

Banks across the cities will remain shut owing to a lot of holidays in September 2021. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country — including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks — are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in September 2021:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 05-Sep Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Friday 10-Sep Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata Mumbai, Chennai Saturday 11-Sep Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 12-Sep Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 19-Sep Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 25-Sep Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 26-Sep Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

Banks will also remain shut on September 8 in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, according to the RBI.

They will remain closed on September 17 in Panaji and September 20 in Gangtok on accounts of Karma Puja and Indrajatra respectively.

On September 21, banks will be shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.