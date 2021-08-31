Bank holidays in September 2021: Here's the list

By Anshul | IST (Published)
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Banks across the cities will remain shut owing to a lot of holidays in September 2021. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country — including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks — are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.
Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in September 2021:
DayDateHolidayMetro cities
Sunday05-SepPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Friday10-SepGanesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka VrataMumbai, Chennai
Saturday11-SepPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday12-SepPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday19-SepPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday25-SepPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday26-SepPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
(Source: rbi.org.in)
Banks will also remain shut on September 8 in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, according to the RBI.
They will remain closed on September 17 in Panaji and September 20 in Gangtok on accounts of Karma Puja and Indrajatra respectively.
On September 21, banks will be shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
