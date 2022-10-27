    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    personal finance News

    Bank holidays in November: Check full list here
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Banks in India will remain closed for a total of 10 days in November.

    Banks in India will remain closed for up to 10 days in November as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. A number of festivals will be celebrated in the month of November including Kannada Rajyotsava, Kut, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, Rahas Purnima, Kanakadasa Jayanthi, Wangala festival, and Seng Kutsnem.

    Since most of these festivals are regional, most banks in India will remain open on these special days. Only the banks in the states where the festivals are celebrated will remain shut concurrently. Thus, to avoid any inconvenience, check out the complete list of bank holidays observed in November.
    List of bank holidays in November 
    November 1: Banks in Bengaluru will remain closed on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava and banks in Imphal will be closed for the Kut festival.
    November 6: Sunday
    ALSO READ: Bank holidays in June 2022 — only 8 off days in June
    November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.
    November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Wangala festival. Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Shillong respectively.
    November 12: Second Saturday
    November 13: Sunday
    November 20: Sunday
    November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Banks in Shillong will remain shut.
    November 26: Fourth Saturday
    November 27: Sunday
    As per the Reserve Bank of India, all these holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
     ALSO READ: Bank holidays in 2022: Here's the full list
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
