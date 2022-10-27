Bank holidays in November: Check full list here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Banks in India will remain closed for a total of 10 days in November.

Banks in India will remain closed for up to 10 days in November as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. A number of festivals will be celebrated in the month of November including Kannada Rajyotsava, Kut, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, Rahas Purnima, Kanakadasa Jayanthi, Wangala festival, and Seng Kutsnem.

Since most of these festivals are regional, most banks in India will remain open on these special days. Only the banks in the states where the festivals are celebrated will remain shut concurrently. Thus, to avoid any inconvenience, check out the complete list of bank holidays observed in November.

List of bank holidays in November

November 1: Banks in Bengaluru will remain closed on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava and banks in Imphal will be closed for the Kut festival.

November 6: Sunday

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Wangala festival. Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Shillong respectively.

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Sunday

November 20: Sunday

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Banks in Shillong will remain shut.

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Sunday

As per the Reserve Bank of India, all these holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.