Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check full list

Of the 11 bank holidays in May, six are regular holidays owing to Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays. However, mobile and Internet banking services will be available for customers to conduct transactions online

The banks across India will remain closed for 11 days in the month of May. Several holidays are scheduled in May due to various festivals including Buddha Purnima and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, among others. Customers planning to visit their banks in May should consult the bank holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience.

Apart from national holidays, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. Here's the list of regular weekend bank holidays in May 2023:

May 7: Sunday

May 13: Second Saturday

May 14: Sunday

May 21: Sunday

May 27: Fourth Saturday

May 28: Sunday

Apart from the above six holidays, banks will also remain closed on the following five dates in May. Customers should note that the following holidays are region-specific and it is always advised that they should check official updates beforehand.

On May 1, banks in various cities across Maharashtra will remain closed due to the state’s foundation day. In other cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram, the banks will remain closed on account of Labour Day.

On May 5, banks in different cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed for Buddha Purnima holiday.

On May 9, banks in West Bengal will remain closed to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

On May 16, banks in Sikkim will remain closed due to state day celebrations.

On May 22, banks in Shimla will be closed to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Although bank branches will be closed on these 11 days, mobile and Internet banking services will be available for customers to conduct transactions online. Customers can also avail of the services at ATM machines and banking kiosks.

In April, banks remained closed for 15 days due to festivals like Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti and Eid-Ul-Fitr.