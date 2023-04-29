Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check full list

2 Min(s) Read
Of the 11 bank holidays in May, six are regular holidays owing to Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays. However, mobile and Internet banking services will be available for customers to conduct transactions online
The banks across India will remain closed for 11 days in the month of May. Several holidays are scheduled in May due to various festivals including Buddha Purnima and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, among others. Customers planning to visit their banks in May should consult the bank holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience.
Apart from national holidays, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.
