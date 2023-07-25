There are eight state specific bank holidays in August, as per Reserve Bank India. Additionally, on the occasion of Independence Day, banks will remain closed across the country on 15 August.

In the coming month of August, banks in different states will be closed for a total of 14 days, which also include regular holidays on Sundays and Saturdays, as per the official bank holidays calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there will be eight state-specific holidays in the month of August. Both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on the occasions like Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and more.

Customers are advised to plan the bank-related works accordingly to avoid any hassle at the last moment. However, internet banking services and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all holidays.

Here is the list of all state-wise bank holidays in the month of August.

August 6, 2023: Sunday

August 8, 2023: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok).

August 12, 2023: Second Saturday.

August 13, 2023: Sunday.

August 15, 2023: Independence Day (All across the country).

August 16, 2023: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur).

August 18, 2023: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain closed in Guwahati).

August 20, 2023: Sunday.

August 26, 2023: Fourth Saturday.

August 27, 2023: Sunday.

August 28, 2023: First Onam (Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 29, 2023: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 30, 2023: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar)

August 31, 2023: Raksha Bandhan/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/ Pang- Lhabsol (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram).

According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday guidelines, all private and public sector banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

All the bank holidays are designated in three categories, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.