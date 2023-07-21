Bank employees may soon get 2 weekly offs, IBA decision likely on July 28

Currently, bank employees work on alternate Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The bank unions have been demanding five working days for a long time.

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) is likely to take decision regarding five-day work week and salary hike next week, according to CNBC Awaaz sources. The first meeting between bank unions and banks association for the same will mostly be held on July 28 i.e. Friday, sources said. Once approved, bank employees will get 2 days weekly off.

Live TV

Loading...

"The meeting next week will take up all pending issues including a 5-day work week and salary hike. There will also be a discussion on giving less expensive health insurance to retired bankers," sources told CNBC Awaaz.

Currently, bank employees work on alternate Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The bank unions have been demanding five working days for a long time. This demand caught hold since the government implemented the rule of five working days in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The Finance Ministry earlier said it has no objection to this demand of the employees. The Indian Banking Association had sent a proposal to the government regarding this.

According to the proposal, daily working time for bank employees will be increased by 40 minutes. Notification can be issued soon with wage board revision under section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act.

Sources said that government wants to settle all the issues before December 1. Additionally, bankers' wage revision is due from November 1 last year.

Meanwhile, banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days in August 2023, including Saturday and Sunday. Some of these holidays will be applicable to banks across the country, while some will be applicable to specific states and regions.

When bank branches are closed, mobile and Internet banking services are available for customers to conduct transactions online. Customers can also avail of the services at ATM machines and banking kiosks.