Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank are likely to see largest dividend growth in FY24

By Yoosef K  Jun 27, 2023 9:10:59 PM IST (Published)

While Bandhan Bank’s new business streams could bolster its earnings for this year and beyond, acquisition of Citi’s India business would drive market share for Axis Bank.

Private lenders — Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank — are projected to record highest increase in dividends among banks for FY24 as their new ventures are expected to pay off. While Bandhan Bank’s new business streams could bolster its earnings for this year and beyond, acquisition of Citi’s India business would drive market share for Axis Bank.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the dividend of Bandhan Bank is expected to increase by 67 percent year on year (y-o-y), whereas Axis Bank is poised to declare 50 percent higher payout than its last year’s dividend of Rs 308 crore. Bandhan Bank, on the other hand, had declared dividend worth Rs 241.63 crore in FY23, representing Rs1.50 per share.
“Bandhan Bank's dividend payout is likely to climb by 67% as it adds money from new business streams this year and beyond,” wrote S&P Global Market Intelligence in a note.
