Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund files for five new MF schemes

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, that received approval to commence mutual fund business last month, has filed draft for five new funds. The newest entrant to the mutual fund industry, is beginning its journey with a scheme in all major categories, like flexi cap funds, balance advantage funds and liquid funds among others.

The company had earlier said that the fund house will offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments. The fund house also said that it will create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touch points and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company.

The management team of Bajaj MF includes Nimesh Chandan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), who prior to joining BFAML, was Head - Investments, Equities at Canara Robeco AMC. Sanjiv Bajaj is the Chairman & Managing Director and Ganesh Mohan is the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed mutual fund house.

With the addition of mutual funds , Bajaj Finserv now offers the full range of financial including asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, asset protection through insurance, family protection through life and health insurance, healthcare needs for the family, savings & investment products, and retirement planning.