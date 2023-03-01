Bajaj Finserv gets SEBI go-ahead to start mutual fund business

homepersonal finance NewsBajaj Finserv gets SEBI go ahead to start mutual fund business

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 1, 2023 7:22:09 PM IST (Published)

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will soon offer a range of MF products, including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments. Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd ended at Rs 1,344.60, up by Rs 10.35, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Diversified financial services firm Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) on Wednesday, March 1, said the company has received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (BFAML) as the investment manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products, including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors.


BFAML will create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies in order to build a future-ready asset management company.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman And Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, said the approval from SEBI is strategically important as it enables the company to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers.

Bajaj Finserv provides financial solutions, including savings, financing, protection, and wealth creation, to over 100 million customers.

Ganesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of BFAML, said the mutual fund business will align with the group’s philosophy of being future-focussed and tech-driven. “Our business model is focused on creating long-term returns for our investors,” he said.

Mohan has been part of Bajaj Finserv for eight years as group head of corporate strategy, prior to taking over as CEO of BFAML. Earlier, he held various leadership roles with The Boston Consulting Group for 16 years.

The leadership team also includes Nimesh Chandan as CIO, an investment professional with over 22 years of experience in investing in Indian capital markets. He has been part of the mutual fund industry for 17 years. Prior to joining BFAML, he was head of investments and equities at Canara Robeco AMC.

With the addition of mutual funds to its diverse portfolio of businesses, Bajaj Finserv now offers the full range of financial services for customers through their life cycle.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
