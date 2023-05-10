Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit interest rates to 8.60%

The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs shall be applicable on fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits of up to Rs 5 crore, the lender said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, on Wednesday announced an increase of up to 40 basis points in its Fixed Deposit (FD) rates, taking it to 8.60 percent per annum for senior citizens, for a special tenure of 44 months. The new rates, effective May 10, 2023, are revised higher by 40 basis points on deposits with maturities ranging from 36 months to 60 months.

Depositors below 60 years can earn up to 8.05 percent per annum, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.30 percent per annum. The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs shall be applicable on fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits of up to Rs 5 crore, the lender said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance FD Rates (% per annum) for Non-Senior Citizens, w.e.f. May 10, 2023

A. Regular Period