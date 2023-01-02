Bajaj Capital to implement C-KYC in insurance buying journey

The Insurance and Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had proposed to make KYC details mandatory for general insurers from January 1, 2023.

Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd, India’s premier insurance group is amongst the first in the industry to implement C-KYC in their digital insurance buying journey. This will help in facilitating convenient and seamless on-boarding of customers looking to buy health and motor insurance policies, it said in a statement.

The Insurance and Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had proposed to make KYC details mandatory for general insurers from January 1, 2023. Currently, KYC documents are only mandatory for making health insurance claims of Rs 1 lakh or above. Now, the regulator is planning to make KYC documents mandatory at the time of buying non-life policies.

Commenting on the development, Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Capital Limited said “The regulator had proposed to make KYC mandatory for general insurers. We are among the first in the industry to implement the same, in line with the regulator's proposal. This will help in creating a centralized database to maintain a policy record. This will further help in providing fast services to customers especially at the time of settling claims. We welcome the initiative and proud to be part of customer first initiatives of the government”

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO, Bajaj Insurance Broking Limited said, “The commitment is to make protection products available to all Indians across income segments. The implementation of KYC will further help in achieving this vision of protecting millions of customers with the right insurance products.”

For KYC processing, customers will have to submit a signed, scanned copy of documents and a pre-authorization request for processing. They also need to include a copy of all these documents at the time of claim submission.

For ID proof documents, one can consider a passport, PAN card, voter’s ID, driving license, etc. For the address proof, customers may give copies of telephone bills, electricity bill, ration card, bank passbook, etc