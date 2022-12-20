Bajaj Capital's latest EDGE report to give detailed view of all investments

Bajaj Capital's EDGE reports would comprise the present market value of investments, top 10 holdings and their performances, asset allocation, sector-wise exposure, AMC exposure and more.

Bajaj Capital on Tuesday launched an advanced portfolio analysis report 'EDGE', which enables Indian citizens to upload their consolidated account statement (CAS) and receive a detailed view of their investments across bonds, fixed deposits, mutual funds, national pension system, etc.

The CAS file can be downloaded from the CAMS website and uploaded on the EDGE platform for a consolidated investment summary. "CAS file is a consolidated list of a customer’s investments across Mutual Funds, which in the current form is not easy to analyze or understand without any expertise. Therefore, to give customers an EDGE over others, Bajaj Capital is offering India’s most advanced portfolio report for FREE. The report is easy, instant & completely Digital. An individual’s EDGE report helps the wealth manager to suggest a tailor-made investment solution to the customer," Bajaj Capital said in a statement.

The EDGE reports would comprise the present market value of investments, top 10 holdings and their performances, asset allocation, sector-wise exposure, AMC exposure and more. " This report will give an overall collated understanding & visualization of customer’s external investments as well as investments done within Bajaj Capital. This report is not just limited to mutual funds, if you invest through Bajaj Capital in other products like fixed deposit, National Pension Scheme, PMS, bonds etc. then this report will give you a consolidated view of all investments," the statement added.

Bajaj Capital's joint chairman and MD Sanjiv Bajaj said that Indian investors need a consolidated and easy to understand view of their investments and the EDGE Report would enable the same.

Meanwhile, Aabhinna Suresh Khare, the chief digital and marketing officer of Bajaj Capital said they made changes to their product road map and brought the EDGE Report to bring all their investments in one place. "The report is a flexible, powerful, secure & efficient solution for financial management and sees their net worth," Khare added.

How to get your EDGE Report

Upload CAS downloaded from the CAMS website or the latest CAS on your email

Fill details such as name, PAN, phone number

Put password to access the CAS file

OR

Bajaj Capital can upload the CAS file as well on the customer's behalf. The customer has to share their CAS file on cas@bajajcapital.com with their details such as name, registered phone number, file password and PAN. The customer will then receive an update over email and can download the EDGE report from their email, the statement added.

