Bajaj Allianz launches term plan for type 2 diabetics, pre-diabetics — premiums, benefits & more

In a first of its its kind in India's life insurance industry, Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c (1) offers term insurance for type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. The product comes with 'Keep Fit' benefit offering flexibility of premium reduction on policy anniversary.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c. This is a first of its kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals, the insurance firm said in a statement.

Live Tv

Loading...

The plan offers coverage by factoring in the nuances of the health condition of those having diabetes. For pre-diabetic or Type 2 diabetic individuals whose HbA1c is up to 8 percent, the comprehensive plan will enable them to provide financial security. HbA1c is the average blood glucose (sugar) levels for the last two to three months.

According to Rhishabh Garg, Business Head, Term Life Insurance at Policybazaar.com, a term insurance plan for diabetics is a big step forward in the insurance industry to increase insurance penetration.