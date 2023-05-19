Bajaj Allianz Life launches first small cap fund in ULIP segment — NFO available till May 23

homepersonal finance NewsBajaj Allianz Life launches first small cap fund in ULIP segment — NFO available till May 23

Bajaj Allianz Life Small Cap Fund will invest minimum 60 percent in small cap stocks. Market-cap exposure is based on equity exposure re-scaled to 100 percent.

Bajaj Allianz Life has launched India’s first small cap fund in the Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) segment that offers customers the opportunity to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of small-cap stocks. The benchmark index is Nifty Small Cap 100 index. The NFO period for Bajaj Allianz Life’s Small Cap Fund ends on May 23, 2023.

"The equity investment strategy of the Bajaj Allianz Life Investment team revolves around identifying companies with a competitive advantage, good corporate governance, high ROE/ROCE, robust free cash flow, growth visibility and attractive valuations. The underlying philosophy is to uncover businesses with large market opportunities and prioritse growth at a reasonable price from a valuation perspective," Bajaj Allianz Life said.
Why invest in small cap fund?
Small-cap fund category has seen significant traction from investors in the other financial saving avenues, over the past few years. They have managed to outperform the benchmark Nifty Small Cap 100 index by a significant margin over the long term.
Nifty Small-cap 100 index valuation has moderated from its highs and is now below the long-term average, making a case for investment in small-caps from a valuation perspective.
