Bajaj Allianz Life launches first small cap fund in ULIP segment — NFO available till May 23

May 19, 2023

Bajaj Allianz Life Small Cap Fund will invest minimum 60 percent in small cap stocks. Market-cap exposure is based on equity exposure re-scaled to 100 percent.

Bajaj Allianz Life has launched India’s first small cap fund in the Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) segment that offers customers the opportunity to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of small-cap stocks. The benchmark index is Nifty Small Cap 100 index. The NFO period for Bajaj Allianz Life’s Small Cap Fund ends on May 23, 2023.

"The equity investment strategy of the Bajaj Allianz Life Investment team revolves around identifying companies with a competitive advantage, good corporate governance, high ROE/ROCE, robust free cash flow, growth visibility and attractive valuations. The underlying philosophy is to uncover businesses with large market opportunities and prioritse growth at a reasonable price from a valuation perspective," Bajaj Allianz Life said.
Bajaj Allianz Life Small Cap Fund will invest minimum 60 percent in small cap stocks. Market-cap exposure is based on equity exposure re-scaled to 100 percent.
