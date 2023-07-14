Bajaj Allianz Life launches new plan that helps customise cash flow as per life goals

3 Min Read
The policy offers enhanced flexibility to customers to tailor-make the cash flows as per their unique financial requirements, Bajaj Allianz said.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of the private life insurers, on Thursday launched Bajaj Allianz Life ACE, a non-linked, participating, early income life insurance plan.
"Participating or savings life insurance plans are popular amongst customers as they offer three key features - safety, liquidity and returns. Bajaj Allianz Life’s existing savings plans are backed with these features and are meant to offer high returns and bonuses declared by the company, regularly," it said.
Bajaj Allianz Life ACE is suitable for all those customers who are keen to create and control their income flow to plan for multiple life goals. Through this product, customers can now choose either a higher income to create an additional source of income, or a higher lumpsum to create a legacy or enjoy the balance of both regular income and lumpsum. All this in addition to the life cover the product offers.
Speaking at the launch of Bajaj Allianz Life ACE, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO at Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “This feature will provide the customers the power of choice. Depending on their financial goal customers can choose the level of income, when and for how long they want the income, and how they want their cash flow. This wasn’t possible earlier."
Key features of Bajaj Allianz Life Ace
