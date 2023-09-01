Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund launched, NFO available till Sep 25

Private life insurer, Bajaj Allianz Life, has launched a unique fund offering in the ULIP segment - the Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. This fund provides customers with the flexibility to dynamically allocate their investments between equity and debt. The benchmark index for this fund is the Crisil Dynamic Asset Allocation Index, consisting of 45 percent equity, 45 percent debt, and 10 percent liquid assets.

Live TV

Loading...

The New Fund Offer (NFO) period for the Dynamic Asset Allocation fund is open until September 25, 2023.

The asset allocation (between debt and equity) strategy of the fund is more dynamic and active in nature, relying on an in-house quantitative model with limited qualitative input from the fund manager. The goal is to optimize risk-return. This approach is designed to minimize volatility and downside risk during market corrections.

For instance, in a scenario of overvalued markets, the fund will reduce its equity exposure, whereas in the presence of attractive market valuations, it will increase equity exposure.

The fund's asset allocation ranges are structured as follows: It can allocate between 10 percent and 90 percent of its investments in equity and equity-related instruments. Similarly, it has the flexibility to allocate between 10 percent and 90 percent in debt and debt-related instruments. For money market instruments, the allocation range spans from 0 percent to 80 percent.

Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance , said on the launch, "...a common challenge retail investors face is managing asset

allocation independently, depending on changing market conditions or

outlook...Bajaj Allianz Life’s Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, a significant addition to our ULIP offerings, will enable investors to seamlessly move their funds in line with market trends. This feature aims to provide customers with peace of mind by dynamically handling asset allocation through a proprietary quantitative model and insights from fund."

The NFO aims to provide a solution for retail investors who often grapple with adjusting their asset allocation in response to ever-shifting market conditions. As per Bajaj Allianz Life, there would be limited engagement of the Fund Manager (on the asset allocation mix) due to quantitative model-based investment approach.

Furthermore, the fund's investment strategy prioritizes risk optimization and aims to safeguard investments against downside risks during market corrections.