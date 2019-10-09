Baby steps matter: How to plan a financially stable future for your child

Each one of us wants to provide the best for our children. This quest of providing the best is something that costs a lot of money, particularly when it comes to education. You can meet these goals provided you have a systematic plan to meet each goal.

Planning investments for specific goals is a key part of your financial strategy. A simple categorisation for your goals could be long term goals and short term goals, which will decide the investment tools you use along with other factors like your risk appetite. When it comes to planning a secure financial future for your child, it is likely that most of your goals will be medium to long-term goals.

So, there are a few key points to keep in mind. The first is to understand the amount you would need to meet each specific goal, and the time when you would need that money. For example, you might need a specific amount for your child’s education, a specific amount for your child’s marriage, and so on. Inflation is an important point to consider here. When we talk about long-term goals, the amount that might be sufficient today to meet a particular goal might not be sufficient for the same goal 10 years down the line. Inflation would increase the amount you require.

Once you have decided the amount needed to reach a particular goal, you can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) for it. This SIP would help you to set aside a particular amount for specific time periods which will help develop the corpus you need for each goal. Let us take a couple of examples to see how we can plan for specific goals.

Cost of education

We will first see the approximate cost of education for a few degree programmes.

Cost of education (now) Cost of education (10 years from now assuming 6% inflation) Management (Postgraduate) - Rs 15 lakh Management (Postgraduate) - Rs 26.86 lakh Medical - Rs 50 lakh Medical - Rs 89.54 lakh Engineering - Rs 10 lakh Engineering - Rs 17.9 lakh

You can see how inflation impacts expenses, and will drive up the cost of your child’s education. Let us now take a specific example to see how we can calculate the monthly investment amount required to achieve a particular goal.







Current age of child

2 Years





Current engineering cost

Rs. 10 lakh





Cost when your child is 18 years of age (assuming 6% inflation)

Rs. 25.4 lakh







Let us assume that your child will be doing an engineering degree. If your child is two years old right now, then the effect of inflation will be compounded over 16 years till you need that money. So, you will need a corpus of Rs 25 lakh to meet this need.







Investment started

Years left to achieve goal

Required monthly investment amount assuming 12% returns on investment (In Rs.)





When your child is 2 years old

16

4300





When your child is 6 years old

12

7600





When your child is 12 years old

6

23100







Marriage expenses







Current age of child

8 Years





Current expense on narriage

Rs 5 lakh





Cost when your child is 28 years of age (assuming 6% inflation)

Rs 16 lakh













Investment started

Years left to achieve goal

Required monthly investment amount assuming 12% returns on investment (In Rs.)





When your child is 8 years old

20

1700





When your child is 15 years old

13

4300





When your child is 20 years old

8

10,000







Once again, you can see that the later you start, the more you will need to invest.

You can similarly plan for different goals for your child’s future to secure it. The idea is to decide the amount you need to invest for each goal, and then systematically and regularly invest.

In this way, you can effectively secure your child’s future through disciplined investment.

Rishabh Parakh is a personal finance strategist and Chief Gardener of Money Plant Consultancy, an established firm providing tax and wealth management services across Maharashtra, Singapore and the UK.