Baby steps matter: How to plan a financially stable future for your child

Each one of us wants to provide the best for our children. This quest of providing the best is something that costs a lot of money, particularly when it comes to education. You can meet these goals provided you have a systematic plan to meet each goal.
Planning investments for specific goals is a key part of your financial strategy. A simple categorisation for your goals could be long term goals and short term goals, which will decide the investment tools you use along with other factors like your risk appetite. When it comes to planning a secure financial future for your child, it is likely that most of your goals will be medium to long-term goals.
So, there are a few key points to keep in mind. The first is to understand the amount you would need to meet each specific goal, and the time when you would need that money. For example, you might need a specific amount for your child’s education, a specific amount for your child’s marriage, and so on. Inflation is an important point to consider here. When we talk about long-term goals, the amount that might be sufficient today to meet a particular goal might not be sufficient for the same goal 10 years down the line. Inflation would increase the amount you require.
Once you have decided the amount needed to reach a particular goal, you can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) for it. This SIP would help you to set aside a particular amount for specific time periods which will help develop the corpus you need for each goal. Let us take a couple of examples to see how we can plan for specific goals.
Cost of education
We will first see the approximate cost of education for a few degree programmes.
Cost of education (now) Cost of education (10 years from now assuming 6% inflation) Management (Postgraduate) - Rs 15 lakh Management (Postgraduate) - Rs 26.86 lakh Medical - Rs 50 lakh Medical - Rs 89.54 lakh Engineering - Rs 10 lakh Engineering - Rs 17.9 lakh
You can see how inflation impacts expenses, and will drive up the cost of your child’s education. Let us now take a specific example to see how we can calculate the monthly investment amount required to achieve a particular goal.
Current age of child 2 Years Current engineering cost Rs. 10 lakh Cost when your child is 18 years of age (assuming 6% inflation) Rs. 25.4 lakh
Let us assume that your child will be doing an engineering degree. If your child is two years old right now, then the effect of inflation will be compounded over 16 years till you need that money. So, you will need a corpus of Rs 25 lakh to meet this need.Now, the earlier you start investing to meet these goals, the lesser is the amount you need to invest, and the easier it will be to develop your corpus.
Investment started Years left to achieve goal Required monthly investment amount assuming 12% returns on investment (In Rs.) When your child is 2 years old 16 4300 When your child is 6 years old 12 7600 When your child is 12 years old 6 23100
A similar logic will apply if you are investing for your child’s marriage. Let us see the impact of inflation once again.
Marriage expenses
Current age of child 8 Years Current expense on narriage Rs 5 lakh Cost when your child is 28 years of age (assuming 6% inflation) Rs 16 lakh The corpus you need to develop will increase accordingly.
Investment started Years left to achieve goal Required monthly investment amount assuming 12% returns on investment (In Rs.) When your child is 8 years old 20 1700 When your child is 15 years old 13 4300 When your child is 20 years old 8 10,000
Once again, you can see that the later you start, the more you will need to invest.
You can similarly plan for different goals for your child’s future to secure it. The idea is to decide the amount you need to invest for each goal, and then systematically and regularly invest.
In this way, you can effectively secure your child’s future through disciplined investment.
