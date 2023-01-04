The survey studied different investment patterns of consumers and found out that 40 percent of people would invest in mutual fund, insurance, gold, stock markets, etc. Other 16 percent would invest in real estate.

Only 16 percent of people participated in the Axis My India Consumer Sentiment survey said that they would invest this year in different avenues, while 78 percent said that they are not planning to invest in any.

According to the monthly analysis of consumer perception compiled by Axis My India, 5 percent of surveyed people said that they were not sure about investments.

The report further studied different investment patterns of consumers and found out that 40 percent of people would invest in mutual fund, insurance, gold, stock markets, etc. Other 16 percent would invest in real estate.

How to invest in 2023?

Options % Invest in real estate 16 Business 13 Insurance 11 Bank Fixed Deposits 9 Mutual Funds 5 Gold 5 Stock Market 4 Repay personal loans/high intensive credit debts 3 Fixed Maturity Plans 2 Government invest-PPF/NSC/Govt Bonds 2 Bajaj Finance 2 Farming 2 Other 1 Not sure 10 Wont invest 20

What are the financial goals for 2023?

34 percent of the people said they would like to invest for their children’s education. 30 percent of people resonated the idea to save more this year, the report said.

Options % Childs education 34 for marriage 14 buy a house 8 Save for bad times 8 Business 4 For Future 3 Save for farming works 3 Build a house 2 buy a car 2 No goal 27 Other 6

The findings are based on a survey of 10,019 people across India, of which 70 percent are from rural areas and the rest of the 30 percent are from urban areas.

Commenting on the report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Our Consumer Sentiment Index shows that the sentiments were highest in H1 of 2022 post which it dipped slightly but overall, we ended 2022 with consumer sentiments better than 2021 and much better than 2020. Moving forward, the intent to invest and save more in 2023 reflects the current environment of resilience & cautious growth."

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS), November 2022 recently showed that current period has continued on its recovery path after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it remained in the pessimistic zone.

The current situation index (CSI)2 improved on account of better perceptions on general economic situation, employment and household income. One year ahead outlook, as measured by the future expectations index (FEI), also improved, after remaining steady in the previous three survey rounds.

The current sentiment on overall spending remained close to its level in the previous survey round, though year-ahead outlook improved marginally. The outlook on discretionary spending moved to positive terrain for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, according to RBI.

ALSO READ | Axis My India survey shows household spending increased for 55%