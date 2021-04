Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of their new fund– ‘Axis Healthcare ETF’. The new fund offers (NFO), which will open on Friday, April 30, will allow access to investors in the healthcare sector in a neatly packed bite-sized exchange-traded fund and will be managed by Jinesh Gopani, Head – Equity, Axis AMC, the company said in a statement.

The new fund offer is suitable for investors who are seeking, long-term wealth creation solution through targeted sectoral exposure to the healthcare sector and seeks to track returns by investing in a basket of NIFTY Healthcare Index stocks with an aim to achieve returns of the stated index, it said.

Passive investing in India, the company mentioned in the release, has gained quite the momentum, either through index funds or exchange-traded funds. It is a low friction investment strategy tracking a specific index as closely as possible. The passive approach of replicating benchmark also leads to a stable portfolio with limited turnover.

Apart from being cost-effective, ETFs let investors invest at real-time prices as opposed to end-of-day price by sector funds. It protects their investments from the inflows and outflows of short-term investors. Furthermore, ETFs are best suited to earn asset-class linked performance and are touted to be one of the most flexible tools for gaining instant exposure to the markets, thereby equitizing cash, it added.