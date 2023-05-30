Axis Mutual Fund appoints Vandana Trivedi as Head for Institutional Business & Passives

In her new role, Trivedi will be responsible for developing and leading the sales strategy and client relationship management for institutional clients. Additionally, she will spearhead the Passives business for Axis Mutual Fund, overseeing the sales strategy for this vertical.
Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vandana Trivedi as the Head of Institutional and Passive Businesses. In her new role, Trivedi will be responsible for developing and leading the sales strategy and client relationship management for institutional clients. Additionally, she will spearhead the Passives business for Axis Mutual Fund, overseeing the sales strategy for this vertical.
With over two decades of experience in asset management sales and distribution, Trivedi brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. Her expertise lies in defining product strategy, managing product launches, and driving performance by implementing profitability metrics.
Her strong background in sales strategy formulation and execution will be crucial in driving accelerated growth for Axis Mutual Fund's Institutional and Passives Business.
Prior to joining Axis Mutual Fund, Trivedi served as the Head of Institutional Sales at Bandhan AMC, where she successfully established the institutional business and secured mandates from corporate and institutional treasuries. She has also held positions at HSBC AMC and Cholamandalam AMC.
"We look forward to capitalising on Vandana's understanding of the industry and her experience to further strengthen our Institutional and Passive businesses. We believe that her appointment will fortify Axis Mutual Fund's robust leadership." B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO of Axis AMC, said.
