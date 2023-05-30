English
    Axis Mutual Fund appoints Vandana Trivedi as Head for Institutional Business & Passives

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 6:09:04 PM IST (Published)

    In her new role, Trivedi will be responsible for developing and leading the sales strategy and client relationship management for institutional clients. Additionally, she will spearhead the Passives business for Axis Mutual Fund, overseeing the sales strategy for this vertical.

    Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vandana Trivedi as the Head of Institutional and Passive Businesses. In her new role, Trivedi will be responsible for developing and leading the sales strategy and client relationship management for institutional clients. Additionally, she will spearhead the Passives business for Axis Mutual Fund, overseeing the sales strategy for this vertical.

    With over two decades of experience in asset management sales and distribution, Trivedi brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. Her expertise lies in defining product strategy, managing product launches, and driving performance by implementing profitability metrics.
    Her strong background in sales strategy formulation and execution will be crucial in driving accelerated growth for Axis Mutual Fund's Institutional and Passives Business.
