Axis Mutual Fund announces 'Axis All Seasons Debt Fund of Funds'

Updated : January 09, 2020 05:12 PM IST

The fund will target adequate diversification across fund houses and schemes to manage its portfolio risk.
The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on January 10, 2020 and closes on January 22, 2020.
The fund will be managed by R Sivakumar at Axis Mutual Fund.
