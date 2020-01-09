Axis Mutual Fund announces 'Axis All Seasons Debt Fund of Funds'

Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of its new fund 'Axis All Seasons Debt Fund of Funds'. The 'All Season Debt FoF' will invest in funds from across fund houses and across different categories of the debt market with an intention to generate an optimal return over the medium term. The fund will target adequate diversification across fund houses and schemes to manage its portfolio risk.

It is an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in debt-oriented mutual fund schemes. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on January 10, 2020, and closes on January 22, 2020.

The minimum application amount for this fund is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1, with an additional investment of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The fund will be managed by R Sivakumar at Axis Mutual Fund.

The fund aims to help investors by offering a convenient and efficient alternative to the traditional approach of investors trying to identify the trend and allocate to different segments over time.