Axis Bank revises interest rate for fixed deposits; check new list here

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Axis Bank said that for deposits less than Rs 2 crore, FDs with a term of one to two years will now earn between 5.10-5.25%, for those with a maturity term of two to less than five years will get 5.40%.

Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from March 5. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
The bank will provide a maximum interest rate of 5.75 percent to the general public and 6.50 percent to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years following a revision in the interest rates. These interest rates are beneficial for long-term investors since they also provide for tax savings under section 80C.
The bank has revised the interest rates for the second time since January this year.
According to the bank, for deposits less than Rs 2 crore, FDs with a term of one to two years will now earn between 5.10-5.25 percent, for those with a maturity term of two to less than five years will get 5.40 percent, and FDs with a tenure of 5 years and up to 10 years will earn 5.75 percent.
The bank has revised its FD rates for senior citizens too. According to the bank's website, senior citizens will receive interest rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 6.50 percent on FD deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for deposits less than Rs 2 crore.
Here is the list of new rates
PeriodRegular Interest RatesSenior Citizens Interest Rate
7 days to 14 days2.52.5
15 days to 29 days2.52.5
30 days to 45 days33
46 days to 60 days33
61 days33
3 months3.53.5
4 months3.53.5
5 months3.53.5
6 months4.44.65
7 months4.44.65
8 months4.44.65
9 months4.44.65
10 months4.44.65
11 months4.44.65
11 months 25 days4.44.65
1 year5.15.75
1 year 5 days5.155.8
1 year 11 days5.255.9
1 year 25 days5.155.8
13 months5.155.8
14 months5.155.8
15 months5.25.85
16 months5.25.85
17 months5.25.85
18 months5.255.9
2 years5.46.05
30 months5.46.05
3 years5.46.05
5 years to 10 years5.756.5
