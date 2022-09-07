    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check latest rates here

    Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check latest rates here

    Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check latest rates here
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Axis Bank fixed deposit: The minimum amount to open an FD account in Axis Bank is Rs 5,000 via internet banking or a mobile app and it is Rs 10,000 via a bank branch.

    Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised its interest rates for fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore, with effect from today i.e. September 7, 2022.
    After adjustment, the fixed deposits with maturities in the 7 days to 10 years range have an interest rates from 2.5 percent to 5.75 percent for the general category, whereas for senior citizens it is in the 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent range.
    For fixed deposits maturing from seven to 29 days, the bank is offering 2.5 percent interest rate. For 30 days to 3 months, it is giving 3 percent interest, For maturity of 9 months to 1 year, it is offering 4.75 percent interest. For two to five years, it is giving 5.7 percent, whereas for five to 10 years the interest rate is 5.75 percent.
    TenureRate of interest
    7 days to 29 days2.50%
    30 days to 3 months3%
    3 months to 6 months3.50%
    6 months to 7 months4.65%
    7 months to 8 months4.40%
    8 months to 9 months4.65%
    9 months to 1 year4.75%
    1 year to 1 year 11 days5.45%
    1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days5.75%
    1 year 25 days to 2 years5.60%
    2 years to 5 years5.70%
    5 years to 10 years5.75%
    (Source: Axis Bank)
    FD rates for senior citizens
    For senior citizens, Axis Bank is offering the same interest rates for maturity period of up to 6 months. For nine months to one year, the interest rate is 5 percent, for two to five years it is 6.45 percent and for five years to 10 years it is 6.5 percent.
    TenureRate of interest
    7 days to 29 days2.50%
    30 days to 3 months3%
    3 months to 6 months3.50%
    6 months to 7 months4.90%
    7 months to 8 months4.65%
    8 months to 9 months4.90%
    9 months to 1 year5.00%
    1 year to 1 year 11 days6.20%
    1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days6.50%
    1 year 25 days to 2 years6.35%
    2 years to 5 years6.45%
    5 years to 10 years6.50%
    (Source: Axis Bank)
    The minimum amount to open an FD account in Axis Bank is Rs 5,000 via internet banking or a mobile app and it is Rs 10,000 via a bank branch.

    Tags

    Axis bankfd ratesfixed depositinterest ratespersonal finance

    Previous Article

    RBI releases 'Alert List' of 34 illegal forex trading platforms, cautions public

    Next Article

    HDFC Bank's loan EMI may rise as lender hikes interest rates

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng