Axis Bank's Magnus credit card to make changes from September 1 — What's new

The Magnus Credit Card, catering to affluent customers, has long been favored for its benefits. However, the bank has now formally announced modifications to the Magnus Card, effective September 1, 2023.

By Anshul  Aug 29, 2023 3:39:33 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Axis Bank's highly esteemed Magnus credit card is set to lose a bit of its allure. Starting September 1, the bank will implement changes that devalue the rewards associated with the card, along with the exclusion of specific payment categories from earning reward points. Notably, the discontinuation of the Tata CLiQ voucher for newly onboarded members is part of the alterations.

Here are the revised terms and conditions of Axis Bank's Magnus credit card, starting from September 1:
Welcome benefits
Customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023, will now be able to choose any one voucher worth Rs 12,500 from these options — Luxe gift card, Postcard Hotels gift voucher and Yatra gift voucher.
The option to choose Tata CLiQ voucher will be discontinued.
Annual benefit
  • The annual fee will be updated from Rs 10,000 (+GST) to Rs 2,500 (+GST) for customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023.
  • The annual benefit of a voucher worth Rs 10,000 will be discontinued.
  • The annual fee waiver condition will be updated. Customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023, will receive a fee waiver of Rs 12,500 on spends of Rs 25,00,000 in the preceding card anniversary year.
  • For customers onboarded before September 1, 2023, an annual fee waiver will be applicable on cumulative spends of Rs 15 lakh in the preceding card anniversary year. However, for such customers, on card anniversary dates after September 1, 2024, a fee waiver will be applicable on cumulative spends of Rs 25 lakh in the preceding card anniversary year.
    • EDGE Rewards and Milestone Benefits
    Monthly milestone benefits of 25,000 EDGE reward points on monthly spends of Rs 1 lakh will be discontinued from September 1, 2023. Spends done in August 2023 will be eligible for monthly milestones and 25,000 EDGE Reward Points for eligible customers will be posted within 90 days as per the normal time frame.
    From September 1, 2023, customers can earn 12 EDGE reward points for every Rs 200 on cumulative monthly spends up to Rs 1.5 lakh. They will be able to earn 60 EDGE reward points for every Rs 200 spent on the Travel Edge portal, up to cumulative transactions of Rs 2 lakh per month. They can earn 35 EDGE reward points per Rs 200 spent above cumulative transactions of Rs 2 lakh per month.
    Miles Transfer Programme
    For each of the airline/hotel transfer partners, customers can only link one partner programme loyalty ID for each partner at a given point in time. If a customer wishes to link another ID, the primary/existing linked ID will then get delinked by default.
    For every individual partner programme, the customer needs to wait for a period of 60 days after updating the partner loyalty ID with Axis Bank Travel EDGE in order to update the secondary/new partner loyalty ID.
    The list of eligible lounges accessible through priority pass has been updated
    Here is the list of domestic lounges which can be accessed using the Priority Pass membership:
    Sr noCityLounge Name
    1AgartalaPrimus Lounge
    2Allahabad/PrayagrajZesto Executive lounge
    3AmritsarCosta Coffee
    4BhopalPrimus Lounge
    5CochinEarth Lounge
    6DibrugarhPrimus Lounge
    7GuwahatiThe Lounge
    8KannurPearl Lounge Domestic
    9MaduraiPrimus Lounge
    10VaranasiTake Off Bar
    (Source: Axis Bank)
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X