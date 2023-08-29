Axis Bank's highly esteemed Magnus credit card is set to lose a bit of its allure. Starting September 1, the bank will implement changes that devalue the rewards associated with the card, along with the exclusion of specific payment categories from earning reward points. Notably, the discontinuation of the Tata CLiQ voucher for newly onboarded members is part of the alterations.

Here are the revised terms and conditions of Axis Bank's Magnus credit card, starting from September 1:

Welcome benefits

Customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023, will now be able to choose any one voucher worth Rs 12,500 from these options — Luxe gift card, Postcard Hotels gift voucher and Yatra gift voucher.

The option to choose Tata CLiQ voucher will be discontinued.

Annual benefit

The annual fee will be updated from Rs 10,000 (+GST) to Rs 2,500 (+GST) for customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023.

The annual benefit of a voucher worth Rs 10,000 will be discontinued.

The annual fee waiver condition will be updated. Customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023, will receive a fee waiver of Rs 12,500 on spends of Rs 25,00,000 in the preceding card anniversary year.

For customers onboarded before September 1, 2023, an annual fee waiver will be applicable on cumulative spends of Rs 15 lakh in the preceding card anniversary year. However, for such customers, on card anniversary dates after September 1, 2024, a fee waiver will be applicable on cumulative spends of Rs 25 lakh in the preceding card anniversary year.

EDGE Rewards and Milestone Benefits

Monthly milestone benefits of 25,000 EDGE reward points on monthly spends of Rs 1 lakh will be discontinued from September 1, 2023. Spends done in August 2023 will be eligible for monthly milestones and 25,000 EDGE Reward Points for eligible customers will be posted within 90 days as per the normal time frame.

From September 1, 2023, customers can earn 12 EDGE reward points for every Rs 200 on cumulative monthly spends up to Rs 1.5 lakh. They will be able to earn 60 EDGE reward points for every Rs 200 spent on the Travel Edge portal, up to cumulative transactions of Rs 2 lakh per month. They can earn 35 EDGE reward points per Rs 200 spent above cumulative transactions of Rs 2 lakh per month.

Miles Transfer Programme

For each of the airline/hotel transfer partners, customers can only link one partner programme loyalty ID for each partner at a given point in time. If a customer wishes to link another ID, the primary/existing linked ID will then get delinked by default.

For every individual partner programme, the customer needs to wait for a period of 60 days after updating the partner loyalty ID with Axis Bank Travel EDGE in order to update the secondary/new partner loyalty ID.

The list of eligible lounges accessible through priority pass has been updated

Here is the list of domestic lounges which can be accessed using the Priority Pass membership:

Sr no City Lounge Name 1 Agartala Primus Lounge 2 Allahabad/Prayagraj Zesto Executive lounge 3 Amritsar Costa Coffee 4 Bhopal Primus Lounge 5 Cochin Earth Lounge 6 Dibrugarh Primus Lounge 7 Guwahati The Lounge 8 Kannur Pearl Lounge Domestic 9 Madurai Primus Lounge 10 Varanasi Take Off Bar

