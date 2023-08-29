3 Min Read
Axis Bank's highly esteemed Magnus credit card is set to lose a bit of its allure. Starting September 1, the bank will implement changes that devalue the rewards associated with the card, along with the exclusion of specific payment categories from earning reward points. Notably, the discontinuation of the Tata CLiQ voucher for newly onboarded members is part of the alterations.
Here are the revised terms and conditions of Axis Bank's Magnus credit card, starting from September 1:
Welcome benefits
Customers on-boarded from September 1, 2023, will now be able to choose any one voucher worth Rs 12,500 from these options — Luxe gift card, Postcard Hotels gift voucher and Yatra gift voucher.
The option to choose Tata CLiQ voucher will be discontinued.
Annual benefit
EDGE Rewards and Milestone Benefits
Monthly milestone benefits of 25,000 EDGE reward points on monthly spends of Rs 1 lakh will be discontinued from September 1, 2023. Spends done in August 2023 will be eligible for monthly milestones and 25,000 EDGE Reward Points for eligible customers will be posted within 90 days as per the normal time frame.
From September 1, 2023, customers can earn 12 EDGE reward points for every Rs 200 on cumulative monthly spends up to Rs 1.5 lakh. They will be able to earn 60 EDGE reward points for every Rs 200 spent on the Travel Edge portal, up to cumulative transactions of Rs 2 lakh per month. They can earn 35 EDGE reward points per Rs 200 spent above cumulative transactions of Rs 2 lakh per month.
Miles Transfer Programme
For each of the airline/hotel transfer partners, customers can only link one partner programme loyalty ID for each partner at a given point in time. If a customer wishes to link another ID, the primary/existing linked ID will then get delinked by default.
For every individual partner programme, the customer needs to wait for a period of 60 days after updating the partner loyalty ID with Axis Bank Travel EDGE in order to update the secondary/new partner loyalty ID.
The list of eligible lounges accessible through priority pass has been updated
Here is the list of domestic lounges which can be accessed using the Priority Pass membership:
|Sr no
|City
|Lounge Name
|1
|Agartala
|Primus Lounge
|2
|Allahabad/Prayagraj
|Zesto Executive lounge
|3
|Amritsar
|Costa Coffee
|4
|Bhopal
|Primus Lounge
|5
|Cochin
|Earth Lounge
|6
|Dibrugarh
|Primus Lounge
|7
|Guwahati
|The Lounge
|8
|Kannur
|Pearl Lounge Domestic
|9
|Madurai
|Primus Lounge
|10
|Varanasi
|Take Off Bar
(Source: Axis Bank)
