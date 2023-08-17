Axis Bank launches two products under RBI Innovation Hub for easy credit

3 Min Read
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday, August 17, launched two lending products — Kisan Credit Cards and MSME loans — powered by the Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC), introduced by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH). RBIH is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Axis Bank will offer Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and unsecured MSME loans to small business customers, powered by the platform. The RBI had announced the launch of the pilot project for public tech platform for frictionless credit by facilitating a seamless flow of required digital information to lenders.
The newly launched products will be offered in a completely digital manner and require no submission of documents by customers.
"As a pilot, Kisan Credit Cards will be offered in Madhya Pradesh and will be available to customers for up to Rs. 1.6 lakh to start with. MSME loans will be available across the country and will offer loans up to Rs. 10 lakh to customers," the bank said in a statement.
As part of the pilot, Axis Bank will leverage the PTPFC for accessing data for
customers in a fully consented and secure manner. These include PAN validation, Aadhaar eKYC, Account Aggregator data, verification of land records, and penny drop service to validate bank accounts.
"Based on the learnings from this pilot, the bank will expand the scale of existing products and launch new products on the platform in a calibrated manner. The products will be available in both self-serve and assisted mode, to enable maximum reach and support to customers through the journey," the bank said.
Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, said, "We have been early adopters of many innovative technology frameworks such as UPI, Account Aggregator ecosystem, Video KYC, etc., and are excited to participate in the Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit initiative of RBIH, to launch Kisan Credit Cards and MSME loans."
"This platform will bring immense efficiency in the lending process in terms of reduction of costs, quicker disbursement, and scalability. Meaningful growth in India can be driven by expanding the credit fold, and we are happy to continue playing a role in helping millions of Indians fulfil their financial dreams and aspirations," he added.
Sameer Shetty, President & Head, Digital Banking and Transformation, said, "Through the PTPFC, we will be able to access a variety of data required for underwriting directly from authenticated sources in a fully customer-consented and secure manner. This initiative by the RBI and RBIH will
shepherd a new era of democratisation of credit and bring down costs of lending to the current credit-deprived segments, while maintaining good credit quality."
