Axis Bank launches one-view feature on mobile app using account aggregator ecosystem

Axis Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of 'one-view’ feature on its mobile application using account aggregator ecosystem. This feature simplifies the process of managing finances for customers, by providing them access to multiple bank accounts on one single platform, enabling them to track their balances and spends on a real-time basis, the lender said.

"Additionally, customers can get seamless onboarding process to link their non-Axis Bank accounts in the Axis Mobile app with the feature. This also gives comprehensive view of account balances and transaction statements across multiple bank accounts," it said.

Further, the facility eliminates the need to manage multiple mobile banking applications and allows customers to download email transaction details from their linked accounts. Customers can delink any single or all non- Axis Bank accounts at their convenience

Account Aggregator provides a secure way of sharing information which has customer consent and data privacy as its core design principles, it said.

Speaking on this launch, Sameer Shetty, President and Head – Digital Business & Transformation, Axis Bank, said, "The ‘One-View’ feature on Axis Mobile App offers provides convenience to customers by eliminating the need for multiple mobile banking applications. Account Aggregator framework is a powerful proposition that is scaling up rapidly. This has helped the bank to build the tech stack to operationalize its AA framework."