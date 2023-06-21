CNBC TV18
Axis Bank launches one view feature on mobile app using account aggregator ecosystem

Axis Bank launches one-view feature on mobile app using account aggregator ecosystem

Axis Bank launches one-view feature on mobile app using account aggregator ecosystem
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 3:48:59 PM IST (Updated)

This feature simplifies the process of managing finances for customers, by providing them access to multiple bank accounts on one single platform, enabling them to track their balances and spends on a real-time basis, the lender said.

Axis Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of 'one-view’ feature on its mobile application using account aggregator ecosystem. This feature simplifies the process of managing finances for customers, by providing them access to multiple bank accounts on one single platform, enabling them to track their balances and spends on a real-time basis, the lender said.

"Additionally, customers can get seamless onboarding process to link their non-Axis Bank accounts in the Axis Mobile app with the feature. This also gives comprehensive view of account balances and transaction statements across multiple bank accounts," it said.
Further, the facility eliminates the need to manage multiple mobile banking applications and allows customers to download email transaction details from their linked accounts. Customers can delink any single or all non-Axis Bank accounts at their convenience
