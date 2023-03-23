Axis Bank launches ‘MicroPay’, 'Pin on Mobile' technology for accepting digital payments

The newly launched technology converts a merchant’s smartphone into a Point-of- Sale (POS) terminal to simplify digital payments. It offers them a cost-effective means to accept payments through card, UPI, BQR-code etc., while maintaining the highest security standards.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday launched 'MicroPay', first pocket-sized swipe machine of India, based on 'Pin on Mobile' technology for accepting digital payments. The bank launched 'MicroPay' along with Ezetap by Razorpay and MyPinpad as the technical solution partners.

The newly launched technology converts a merchant’s smartphone into a Point-of- Sale (POS) terminal to simplify digital payments. It offers them a cost-effective means to accept payments through card, UPI, BQR-code etc., while maintaining the highest security standards.

"It will be a true game-changer for businesses across India, especially for the retail and kirana shops in Tier-2 and 3 cities that operate on limited working capital and would prefer cost-effective payment solutions," the bank said.

As per the bank, the pocket-sized device is a small low-cost card reader which supports "insert" and "tap" options for debit and credit cards.

This secure card reader is connected to the merchant's smartphone through Bluetooth and allows customers to punch in their PIN directly on the merchant's smartphone.

The security of the PIN is ensured by being compliant with PCI standards for

Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) phones, the bank said.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head -

Cards and Payments, Axis Bank, said, "We have been working on innovative and affordable POS solutions for the merchant community to help them adopt digital payments at scale, by providing a lower cost but secure payment acceptance device. The merchant community in rural India is adapting to the digital payments infrastructure and we believe that this MicroPay solution will contribute immensely towards improving their experience and introducing them to a new and modern method of accepting digital payments.

With its compact design, robust features and lower costs, we believe that MicroPay will transform the POS ecosystem and pave the way for adoption of digital payments in scale. This will also help drive growth and penetration in our Bharat banking initiative, leading to more merchants coming under the financial inclusion and digital payments framework."

