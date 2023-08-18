Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 5 bps across tenures. Details here

India's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across tenures with effective from August 18, 2023, according to the bank's website. The MCLR is the lowest interest rate at which a bank can make a loan to a customer.

The new MCLR-based rates will now range between 8.95 percent and 9.30 percent. The overnight and one month MCLR rates have been raised by 5 bps to 8.95 percent from 8.90 percent earlier.

Meanwhile, three months and six months tenures have been hiked to 9.05 percent and 9.10 percent from 9 percent and 9.05 percent, respectively.

Among others, the one-year MCLR stands at 9.15 percent, up by 5 bps. For tenure of two years and three years, MCLR is 9.25 percent and 9.30 percent, respectively.

Tenor Axis Bank MCLR Rate Overnight 8.95% 1 month 8.95% 3 months 9.05% 6 months 9.10% 1 year 9.15% 2 years 9.25% 3 years 9.30%

These rates will be valid till the next review, the bank said. Axis Bank base rate is 10.15 percent with effective from June 20, 2023.

What now for borrowers?

Though borrowers of home mortgages have very little control on any change in interest rates, they need to at least make sure that they're obtaining the best terms possible on their loans.

As a result of a surge in interest rates, most borrowers ended up paying higher interest rates on their EMIs in the last three years. So, borrowers can switch to the new EBLR (external benchmark lending rate) regime if the individual is an old borrower who has been paying off loans under earlier regimes such as the MCLR or base rate. This is so that a person can swiftly profit from a decrease in interest rates.

Shares of Axis Bank are up nearly a percent in trade today after the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from August 17, 2023. At 3:06 pm, the scrip was trading 0.62 percent higher at Rs 942.40 on the NSE.