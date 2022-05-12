Axis Bank hikes interest rates on FDs across different tenures: Check details

Axis bank has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits for various tenures. As per the official website of Axis bank, the new rates will come into effect from May 12. The bank offers term deposits ranging from seven days to 10 years. After the interest hike, Axis Bank will pay interest rates in the range of 2.5 percent to 5.75 percent across various FD tenures and 2.50 percent to 6.50 percent interest across various FD tenures for senior citizens.

Axis Bank, SpiceJet target tier 2 and 3 cities with co-branded credit card

The interest rates have been hiked above the tenure of 9 months. Following the interest hike, for tenure from 9 months to less than one year, Axis bank has increased the rate to 4.75 percent from 4.40 percent. For fixed deposit ranging from one year to 15 months, the interest rate has been raised to 5.25 percent. For fixed deposit tenure ranging from 15 months to less than 2 years, the bank is now offering 5.30 percent. For fixed deposits of tenures from 2 years to less than 5 years, the bank is offering 5.60 percent to regular individuals. While fixed deposits maturing between 5-10 years will earn an interest rate of 5.75 percent.

Here are the revised FD interest rates offered by Axis Bank on FDs below Rs. 2 Cr for normal and senior citizens.