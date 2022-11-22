Axis Bank and Flipkart partner to launch ‘Super Elite’ credit card — Key features, benefits here

With the Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card, customers on Flipkart can earn a total of 8 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and a maximum of 200 SuperCoins can be earned on every successful transaction.

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, and Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace have partnered to launch the ‘Super Elite Credit Card’.

"In an effort to scale the Flipkart SuperCoins reward programme and enhance the customer shopping experience, this card will serve extensive value to shoppers. Following the three million milestone recently achieved for the existing Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, this partnership enables yet another avenue for customers on the platform to unlock and enjoy unique rewards," Axis Bank said in a statement.

The Super Elite Credit Card will offer an activation benefit of 500 Flipkart SuperCoins with 4X SuperCoins earned for every transaction and rewards up to Rs 20,000 across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Hotels.

SuperCoins are rewards that customers can earn on each purchase across the Flipkart , Myntra and Cleartrip.

"This loyalty program was created with a vision to nurture customer relationships, enhance the digital shopping experience and deliver increased value. Building on the growing momentum and customer support received towards the Flipkart and Axis Bank partnership since 2019, the launch of the Super Elite Credit Card is a rewarding addition to the family of credit cards offered on the platform," the bank said.

The unique rewards portfolio will serve the nuanced needs of Flipkart’s registered and burgeoning customer base of over 450 million across the country.

Flipkart Plus customers earn a total of 16 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and they can earn a maximum of 400 SuperCoins on every successful transaction on Flipkart. For all other transactions outside of Flipkart, customers will earn two SuperCoins with no upper limit for every Rs 100 spent on all eligible spends.

The Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card brings all of these benefits to the customers at an annual fee of Rs 500, which is waived off on an annual expense of Rs 2 lakhs on the card.

Usage Customer Type Supercoins Earned For Every Rs.100 Spent Max Supercoins Earned per Txn. Flipkart Loyalty Program Super Elite Card Benefit Total Supercoins On Flipkart Flipkart Customers 2 6 8 200 Flipkart Plus Customers 4 12 16 400 Outside Flipkart All - 2 2 Unlimited

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said: “We are delighted to take our existing partnership with Flipkart to the next level by launching a new variant of credit card, ‘Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card’. We believe that this co-branded credit card will certainly appeal to customers across India, seeking benefits in the form of SuperCoins, as it offers benefits and easy redemption opportunity on every transaction.”

"The Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card, being launched with Axis Bank, customers can access their favorite products on Flipkart at great price points with 4X the SuperCoins. We are excited for this upgrade to our reward programme and are positive of its response", said Arief Mohamed, Vice President, Customer, Growth and Loyalty at Flipkart.

The Super Elite Card offers benefits such as:

Rs 500 off on Myntra

15 percent off* on Flipkart Flights

30 percent off* on Flipkart Health+

10 percent off* on Flight booking on Cleartrip