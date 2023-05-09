Axis Bank enables UPI for RuPay credit cards: How it works

Axis bank said that this feature will allow customers to enjoy the benefits of credit card rewards while experiencing the convenience of UPI's instant payment.

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, on Tuesday said that it has enabled RuPay Credit Card support on UPI. The bank customers can use their RuPay Credit Card as a mode of payment while scanning UPI QR Codes or, at merchant’s UPI checkout page. This will allow customers to enjoy the benefits of credit card rewards while experiencing the convenience of UPI's instant payment, the bank said in a statement.

The bank is rolling out the functionality in phases, it said.

The solution works similar to how the customers linked their bank accounts in UPI. The customer needs to select “AXIS BANK CREDIT CARD” option in their list of banks allowed for credit card in their UPI apps. Basis the customer’s mobile number associated, linked RuPay Credit Card will be fetched and shown to the customer. The customer then needs to generate UPI PIN. This UPI PIN will be separate from the existing credit card PIN of the customer, the bank said.

This feature will currently work in UPI apps which are supporting the RuPay Credit Card feature and the customers have RuPay Credit Card with Axis Bank.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head - Cards and Payments, Axis Bank, said “With approximately 250 million customers using UPI for their peer-to- peer and merchant payments, the linkage of RuPay Credit Cards with UPI will lead to a rise in acceptability through the vast network of five crores UPI merchants, providing customers with more points of acceptance of their credit cards."

"Till now, such customers could only use their bank accounts for all scan and pay and other forms of UPI merchant payments. In the future, UPI can act as a standalone payment gateway where various forms of payment instruments like bank accounts, credit cards, PPI wallets can be linked. It is also beneficial to merchants, especially those in semi-urban areas, where card point-of-sale terminals are not widely available as UPI is one of the cheapest asset light payment acceptance solution," he said.