English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsAxis Bank enables UPI for RuPay credit cards: How it works

Axis Bank enables UPI for RuPay credit cards: How it works

Axis Bank enables UPI for RuPay credit cards: How it works
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 2:23:05 PM IST (Updated)

Axis bank said that this feature will allow customers to enjoy the benefits of credit card rewards while experiencing the convenience of UPI's instant payment.

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, on Tuesday said that it has enabled RuPay Credit Card support on UPI. The bank customers can use their RuPay Credit Card as a mode of payment while scanning UPI QR Codes or, at merchant’s UPI checkout page. This will allow customers to enjoy the benefits of credit card rewards while experiencing the convenience of UPI's instant payment, the bank said in a statement.

Live Tv

Loading...

The bank is rolling out the functionality in phases, it said.
The solution works similar to how the customers linked their bank accounts in UPI. The customer needs to select “AXIS BANK CREDIT CARD” option in their list of banks allowed for credit card in their UPI apps. Basis the customer’s mobile number associated, linked RuPay Credit Card will be fetched and shown to the customer. The customer then needs to generate UPI PIN. This UPI PIN will be separate from the existing credit card PIN of the customer, the bank said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X